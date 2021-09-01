Lafourche planning storm debris pick up. Here’s what residents need to do

Lafourche Parish Government:

Lafourche Parish Government and its contractors are planning the process of Storm Debris Cleanup and Removal in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. To assist in these collection efforts, we ask that storm debris and regular garbage and trash be kept separate as much as possible. To assist these contractors in the removal of debris, it is requested that you place all debris at street curbside away from fire hydrants, low hanging wires, water meters, etc… To further assist in these efforts, we ask that the storm debris be separated into different piles. These piles are: (1) metal, (2) clean wood and tree debris, (3) white goods (household appliances such as stoves, refrigerators, a/c units, washers and dryers, microwave ovens, TV’s, etc…), (4) batteries, chemicals or other items that may be of a hazardous nature. Loose debris should be boxed, bundled, and containerized as much as possible.

Regular household garbage services are currently suspended but will resume as soon as possible.

Any resident who has storm debris is asked to place the debris curbside at this time as described above. We ask your patience and understanding in allowing our contractors the time that it will take to complete the lengthy process of cleaning up the entire parish.

Your patience, understanding, and cooperation are greatly appreciated during this very difficult time. While there is no need to call our office during this time as we are conducting a parishwide collection of all storm debris and regular garbage collection, if you feel that you must call you may contact us at 985-537-7603 or 1-800-794-3160.