Lafourche President Archie Chiasson Sets the Record Straight Following President Biden’s State of the Union Address

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson addressed President Biden’s remarks in his State of the Union Address regarding the Oil and Gas Industry. Chiasson set the record straight with a video explaining why the remarks do not paint the entire picture and calls for President Biden to come back to Lafourche and see how it’s really done.

Chiasson’s remarks are as follows:

“President Joe Biden earlier day talking about banning Russian oil from being imported into the US. There are a few statements in there that are both frustrating and maddening for not only our country as a whole, but for those of us here Lafourche Parish, especially those of you can who wake up every day and put on your hardhat, coveralls and your work boots and go off the coast of Port Fourchon and go to work in the oil and gas field.”

“For President Biden to sit there and say that they are thousands of leases that the only gas producers have not used it’s just a blatant mistranslation of what’s really happening in in the Gulf.”

“For these oil companies it takes years of investments from the time that they’ve leased these sites to get them up and running and it’s not like in the blink of an eye or the snap of a finger that the major oil and gas companies can go out out there, by the rig and start producing energy for our country again. We’ve had years of domestic energy production shut downs and forces put upon the industry that have made it harder and harder to do business.”

“There is nobody in the world that does it better than us here in the Gulf of Mexico. Our emissions are 53% less, the number of spills, the number of releases are way less than anywhere else in the world including Russia China and the Saudi Arabian countries that are oil producers, so there’s no reason why we cannot do it here in the golf of Mexico.”

“President Biden talked a lot in his State of the Union address about how we need to focus on made in America products. This is a prime example to give energy independence to our country again, turn Loop back in from an importer to an exporter as we did several years ago and make this country and the prices and the inflation that we all been seeing in all facets of life come down and make it more reasonable for those of us to live.”

“I call on President Biden to come back to Lafourche. Look at what’s happening here, look at what the Greater Lafourche Port Commission, and their tenants and the great work that they’re doing down there and see how it’s really done and how we can make America the best it can be again by doing domestically produced oil.”

Watch the video here https://www.facebook.com/ArchieChaisson.