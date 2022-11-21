Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced 2022 property taxes can now be viewed and paid online at LPSO.net/PayMyTaxes.

All tax payments are due by December 31, 2022, and delinquent taxes accrue interest of one percent per month until paid per state law plus the cost for delinquent collections. These taxes help fund all aspects of public service in the parish such as roads, drainage, levees, law enforcement, fire departments, hospitals, ambulance services, schools, and recreation.

A printed version of your tax notice will be mailed out soon. A QR code is printed on the notice which can be scanned to pay taxes directly on your smartphone. In addition to paying online, payments can also be made over the phone by calling (985) 449-4430, and selecting option 1 for the payment center.

Alternatively, payments can be mailed using the envelope provided which will be sent to an out-of-state processing center in Texas for faster processing. Check, money order, or cash will also be accepted at the LPSO Administrative Office (200 Canal Boulevard, Thibodaux) and at the South Lafourche Substation (102 West 91st Street, Cut Off) from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays. The offices will be closed in observance of holidays on November 11, November 24, and December 26, and the final day to pay at an office will be Friday, December 30, 2022. Online payments, however, can be made on any day at any time.

For those unable to pay in full by December 31, 2022, partial payments can be made at LPSO office or by mailing directly to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, P.O. Box 5608, Thibodaux, LA 70302 instead of using the envelope provided. Each partial payment must be at least 25 percent of the total amount of property tax due, and the first partial payment must be made prior to December 31, 2022. The remaining unpaid amount is still subject to the one percent monthly penalty and must be paid in full by March 30, 2023.

Property owners who do not receive a tax notice in the mail are still responsible for the payment of taxes. In some cases, tax bills may be sent to the previous property owner or might be lost in the mail. Additionally, anyone with a mortgage should check with their mortgage company before submitting payment as property taxes are sometimes paid through escrow.

Any unpaid property taxes are subject to tax sales and additional fees and penalties. For more information on this and other details about your tax notice, go to LPSO.net/PayMyTaxes and search the last name, and the first name. Questions regarding the amount owed, property assessment, or property ownership should be directed to the Lafourche Parish Assessor’s Office at (985) 447-7242. Questions about charges pertaining to property abatement liens should be directed to Lafourche Parish Government by calling (985) 532-6229.