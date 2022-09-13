Lafourche Public Candidate Forum scheduled

A public candidate forum has been scheduled for several races that will be on the November ballot in Lafourche Parish.

These races include: Louisiana Court of Appeals, First Circuit, Division D; District Judge, 17th JCD, Division A; Lafourche Parish School Board districts.

The forum is being hosted by the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce and the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce. It will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the Lafourche Parish Government Complex, 4876 LA 1, Mathews. The forum is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.