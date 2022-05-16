Lafourche Public Library opens registration for summer program today

May 16, 2022
May 16, 2022

The Lafourche Parish Public Library announced their 2022 Summer Experience Program, Oceans of Possibilities. The program will offer reading challenges, activities, and rewards for children who participate. The summer program will include both in-person, virtual, and take-home options so that each family can participate in the way that works best for them.



Each week there will be a different theme that correlates with oceans. The summer program will provide a fun experience for all ages, including workshops, salt painting, groove with Pete the Cat story time, and daily virtual events.

The fun begins on Tuesday, May 31 through Sunday, July 31. Registration can be completed at the Lafourche Parish Public Library, located at 314 Saint Mary Street, or online here. For more information, visit the Lafourche Parish Public Library website at  https://www.lafourche.org.



