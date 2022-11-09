Lafourche rededicates two mils to help fund Lafourche Council on Aging

With a final vote of 61 percent, the parish of Lafourche voted to rededicate two mils to support the funding of the Lafourche Council on Aging.

The entire text of the millage was: Shall the Parish of Lafourche, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), rededicate the two (2) mill ad valorem tax approved at an election held on December 10, 2016 (the “Tax”) (an estimated $1,940,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), through the year 2027 for the purpose of providing funding for senior citizens’ programs and services administered by the Lafourche Council on Aging, Inc./Area Agency on Aging (the “Agency”), including administrative costs incurred in connection therewith, such that the revenues of the Tax heretofore and hereafter collected may also be used for acquiring, constructing, improving and maintaining buildings and facilities for use by the Agency?