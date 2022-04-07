Lafourche schedules Household Hazardous Material Collection Day

Lafourche Parish Household Hazardous Material Collection Day will be held April 9, from 8 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Mathews Government Complex.

The collection will take place in the parking lot located at 4876 LA 1, in Mathews, LA. This is a residential service collection only. For those residents that participate, you will be required to show proof of residency.

Accepted Items include: oven cleaners, corrosive cleaners, solvents, toilet and drain cleaners, bleach degreasers, disinfectants, polishes, aerosol cans, cooking oil, glue and pool chemicals, paints, electronic equipment, tires (limit 5 per person), used oil, antifreeze, brake fluid, diesel, fuel, oil filters, herbicides, pesticides, fertilizer, bug spray, batteries, and flammables such as propane.

Items not accepted include: ammunition, explosives, fireworks, fire extinguishers, appliances, furniture, power tools, radioactive devices, and liquid containers larger than five gallons.

For more information, please contact the Solid Waste Department at 985-537-7603.