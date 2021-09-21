Lafourche Schools Superintendent discusses uniforms, virtual learning as schools prepare to reopen following Ida

Jarod Martin, Superintendent of Lafourche Parish School District, released a video message Tuesday afternoon, less than a week before the first group of Lafourche public schools are set to reopen following Hurricane Ida.

Per the return-to-school plan released last week, the Thibodaux schools are still scheduled to reopen on Monday, Sept. 27, Martin said. The calendar for the schools has been impacted, he said, with some Fall Break, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Mardi Gras and Easter days being used for instruction. Central Lafourche schools remain on track to open Oct. 4, the superintendent said. Their calendar will be similar; however, students at those schools will be in class for at least a week into the summer, he said. Martin said south Lafourche schools are still expected to open Oct. 13-20.

Martin also touched on virtual school, which had only been made available by a medical excuse for this academic year. Now, the District is offering the program to families who’ve been displaced or unable to bring their students to school every day due to Hurricane Ida. “We completely understand that this storm has disrupted many families throughout Lafourche Parish, and we want to be as able to continue to provide an education as possible. So, this allows us to do that,” Martin said. “So, if your family has been disrupted and you are no longer living in the home that you were in or the living conditions in your home make it such that you cannot have your child in school every day, please contact your school or the school board office so that we can make those arrangements for you.”

Students who opt for virtual will be provided a Chromebook, he said.

Martin said uniforms will still be required in schools, but a student who needs uniforms will either be provided them or an excuse by their school’s principal. “If you are a family that is unable to provide a uniform for your children, please be in touch with your school’s principal to navigate the path forward. We do not want to put a barrier between students and schools. But at the same time, we are eager to return back to a sense of normalcy for all of our students,” he said. “Additionally, we believe that uniforms allow us to provide for our most at-risk students the easiest.”

View the calendar HERE.

