Lafourche Schools Superintendent: Several schools suffered severe damage; no timeline on returning to school

Jarod Martin, Lafourche Superintendent of Schools, sent out a statement on September 1. The statement reads:

“I hope that all of our students, families, and employees are safe and have weathered the storm and its aftermath. We begin yet another challenging time as we face a long and extensive road to recovery.

We are in the process of assessing damages to our facilities and beginning temporary repairs. It appears that several of our schools have suffered severe and structural damage. The entire parish is still without power, and many residents are without water.

We have not yet established a timeline to return to school. Our schools and offices will remain closed until further notice. Many of our students and staff are displaced due to storm-related damages.

LPSD will not conduct virtual lessons during this phase of response, as this is a time for our community to recover from the aftermath of Hurricane IDA. We will provide updates

to you following the completion of assessments of facilities regarding the reopening of schools through our social media platforms and the LPSD website. We will also access our JPAMS callout system as service becomes available.

We would like to remind you that we are under a boil water advisory. First responders continue to clear the roads and work to repair critical infrastructure.

Our thoughts and prayers are with our entire community as we come together to recover from Hurricane IDA. Please take care of yourselves and each other. We will get through this together and will remain LPSD Strong!

Stay safe,

Jarod W. Martin

Superintendent of Schools”