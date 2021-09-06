Lafourche Sheriff: 48 individuals arrested/charged since Ida struck

Sheriff Craig Webre announced 48 individuals have been arrested/charged in Lafourche Parish since Hurricane Ida Struck on August 29, 2021. This includes three arrests for looting.

“Our community has come together like never before as we recover from this powerful storm,” said Sheriff Webre. “Still, there are always those criminals who see disasters as an opportunity to steal. Our deputy shifts are supplemented by dozens of officers from across the state and the country, and we will continue to protect property, especially at night. If you are caught looting, you WILL be arrested.”

Additionally, 14 people were charged with drug possession, two were charged with theft, and ten were charged with battery, including two people charged with battery of a peace officer.

A total of 29 people have been charged for violating the 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. Sheriff Webre said deputies are using discretion when encountering people during these times. “If you’re out after curfew, you will be stopped,” said Sheriff Webre. “Our deputies will be understanding depending on the circumstances, especially if it’s an emergency, but anyone out after curfew is subject to be charged accordingly.”

Citizens are reminded that 911 and LPSO dispatch lines are still down. Please continue to use the emergency lines to contact us at (985) 772-4810 or (985) 772-4824.