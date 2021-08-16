Lafourche Sheriff announces plans Labor Day Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced plans for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign which runs from August 20 through September 6, 2021, centered around the Labor Day holiday. The campaign is coordinated and funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

As part of the campaign efforts, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will assign additional deputies to saturated patrol efforts to target impaired drivers and help keep motorists safe. Additionally, LPSO deputies will conduct a seat belt checkpoint and a DWI checkpoint. A seat belt checkpoint will be conducted during the evening hours of August 27, 2021. A DWI checkpoint will also begin during the evening hours of August 27, 2021, and continue into the early morning hours of the following day.

During the seat belt checkpoint, deputies will be checking motorists for seat belt and safety seat violations, as well as other violations such as expired inspection tags. During the DWI checkpoint, deputies will be looking for drivers who are possibly impaired while checking for other traffic safety issues, including but not limited to seat belt usage. Remember that Lafourche Parish is a “No Refusal” parish, meaning if a suspected drunk driver refuses a breathalyzer test, deputies will seek a search warrant to have that person’s blood tested.

Sheriff Webre reminds everyone to designate a driver if you are going to drink. Have a plan on how you will arrive home BEFORE you leave home.