Lafourche Sheriff asking for public’s help in locating missing 12-year-old

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Maddeline Vargas of Des Allemands. She was last seen at her residence in the 4200 block of U.S. Highway 90 late last night.

Her bow and fishing poles were also missing, so it is believed she may have gone fishing but never returned.

Maddeline Vargas is described as 5’4” and weighing approximately 130 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a purple Mardi Gras shirt, blue jean shorts and sneakers. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.