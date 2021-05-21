Lafourche Sheriff asking for public’s help in locating missing teen

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Kohl Bouzigar of West 191st Street in Galliano.

He was last seen on May 11, 2021. Kohl is described as 5’6” tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds.

He currently has blond hair and is wearing black-framed glasses. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants and carrying a black and white backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.