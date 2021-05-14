Lafourche Sheriff seeking public’s help in locating missing 16-year-old

Rosters for Terrebonne General High School Baseball All-Star Game announced
May 14, 2021
Gov. Edwards: Fully Vaccinated Individuals No Longer Need to Wear Masks Indoors In Most Cases
May 14, 2021

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Trayvon Chisley of Williams Street in Raceland. Chisley left his residence around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2021, following an argument with a family member. He was last seen in the area of Triple Oaks Drive in Raceland.

 

Chisley is described as 6’3” tall, weighing approximately 255 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing a red jacket, black and white sweat pants, and black Nike slide sandals. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.



STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

May 14, 2021

Gov. Edwards: Fully Vaccinated Individuals No Longer Need to Wear Masks Indoors In Most Cases

Read more