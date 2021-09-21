Lafourche Sheriff warns about stealing electrical wire and associated components

As utility workers continue to repair power lines in the wake of Hurricane Ida, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is reminding everyone that electrical wire and associated components are not considered trash, debris or abandoned property, and taking such items is illegal. There has recently been an uptick in such complaints wherein individuals were stealing electrical wire which will be picked up later by local utility companies.

“Electrical wire and similar hardware belong to Entergy, SLECA and their partners who will be picking up those items,” said Sheriff Webre. “Anyone taking these items will be investigated for theft.”

Most properties in Lafourche Parish have trash and debris at the roadside. While most of these items may be considered “trash” or “abandoned,” electrical wire and associated hardware is not. Sheriff Webre also cautions anyone taking items placed at the roadside to avoid entering onto someone’s property to retrieve such items.

“We’re urging ‘pickers’ to err on the side of caution,” said Sheriff Webre. “Items in debris piles at the roadside are one thing, but you should not be entering onto someone’s property to retrieve any items.”

There is no way of knowing if a downed power line may still be energized. Treat them with respect to avoid being electrocuted. Report downed lines immediately to Entergy at 1-800-9OUTAGE (1-800-968-8243) or SLECA at (985) 876-6880, depending on your utility service provider. You should also contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office or your local fire department.