Lafourche Sheriff’s Office Looking for 14-Year Old Johnta Robertson

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Johnta Robertson of Thibodaux, LA. He was last seen leaving the Abby neighborhood area on March 3, 2022, at 1:00 PM.

Johnta Robertson is described as 5’0 tall, weighing approximately 145 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and white tennis shoes. The young man also has small braids in his hair. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808 or simply dial 911.