Lafourche Sheriff’s Office Search for Runaway Teen, Brooklynn Landry

UPDATE: Brooklynn Landry has been found and is safe.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Brooklynn Landry of Ledet Drive in Thibodaux. She was last seen at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 13, 2022, when she left her home. She was reportedly walking north on Ledet Drive toward LA Highway 1.

Brooklynn Landry is described as 4’11” tall, weighing approximately 90 pounds with reddish hair. She was last seen wearing red flannel pajama pants, a gray jacket, and brown slippers. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.