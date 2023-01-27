Lafourche students’ artwork selected for Louisiana School Board Association Art Contest

Two Lafourche Parish students, Ava Naquin and Gracie St. Pierre, had pieces selected for the Louisiana School Board Association Art Contest in Baton Rouge for their artwork representing the State of Louisiana!

Ava Naquin, a 3rd grade student at W.S. Lafarge Elementary School submitted a colored pencil drawing of a pelican in flight over the bayou. “I really love to draw!” Ava said happily during her interview with the Houma Times. “I love to draw cats and animals with my colored pencils. I am really excited, this is my first art competition.” Ava’s favorite subjects in school are art and math and she wants to be a teacher when she grows up.

The second submission was a pop-art style painting of a pelican by Gracie St. Pierre, a senior at South Lafourche High School. “I feel really good about having my painting in the competition, it was really unexpected,” Gracie said. “I thought the colors were nice and I was inspired by murals I have seen in New Orleans.” Gracie has been painting since middle school, and normally likes to draw portraits. She hopes to go to school and get her degree in Psychology following graduation and continue working on her art in her free time. Gracie is currently working on a school mural with her art class at South Lafourche.

Ava and Gracie’s art will be on display during the 2023 LSBA Annual Convention at the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles from March 5th-9th. Winners will be announced prior to the convention. Congratulations to Ava and Gracie for their artistic achievement!