Lafourche, Terrebonne Parish schools closed indefinitely
Ochsner St. Anne, Chabert to evacuate all remaining patients
August 29, 2021
Thibodaux Police: Curfew to be strictly enforced
August 29, 2021
August 29, 2021
All Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish Public Schools and Offices will remain closed until further notice.
Please visit your school board’s website, social media site, and local news stations for more information as it becomes available.
Mary Ditch
