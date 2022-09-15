Lafourche-Terrebonne Scenic Overlook Project makes progress

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson and the Lafourche Parish Council recently prioritized the Lafourche-Terrebonne Scenic Overlook Project, recognizing the need to utilize the the space, and complete the project after sitting dormant for several years.

Since the Lafourche Parish Government took the lead on the project, construction is currently under way, and partnerships with Friends of Bayou Lafourche and Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou have been formed to include water access to the site, located on Hwy 1 in Raceland, just below the Hwy 90 overpass. Once completed, Lafourche-Terrebonne Scenic Overlook will include off-street parking, an overlook pier, a floating dock, and other amenities.