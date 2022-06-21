Lafourche-Terrebonne Scenic Overlook Project Underway

June 21, 2022
June 21, 2022

Lafourche Parish Government has taken the lead on the “Lafourche-Terrebonne Scenic Overlook Project.”



The project is currently under construction. The site is located on Hwy 1 in Raceland, just below the Hwy 90 overpass. Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson and the Lafourche Parish Council recognized the need to prioritize this project after sitting dormant for several years.

Friends of Bayou Lafourche and Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou are also partnering on the project to include water access. Once completed, the site will include off-street parking, an overlook pier, a floating dock, and other amenities.

