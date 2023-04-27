Lafourche to celebrate Paint the Parish Purple Day

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chiasson presented a proclamation at this week’s council meeting proclaiming May 5, 2023 Paint the Parish Purple Day to promote cancer awareness. “Paint the Parish Purple is an activity of the American Cancer Society that promotes cancer awareness and gives individuals and the community and opportunity to fight back against cancer. Lafourche Parish is joining other communities worldwide to host the American Cancer Society’s Really for Life that supports their mission of saving lives and creating a world with less cancer and celebrating more birthdays by helping people stay well, get well, and by funding groundbreaking research and fighting back. The American Cancer Society funded more than one hundred fifty million dollars in cancer research last year through monies raised in communities across the United States,” President Chiasson said.

Paint the Parish Purple Day will mark the official kick off for Relay for Life in Lafourche Parish and citizens are encouraged to wear purple to create awareness. “I urge citizens to celebrate cancer survivorship, remember loved ones lost to the disease and honor caregivers and join Lafourche Parish’s fight against cancer. Only together will we find the cure,” President Chiasson added.

The 2023 Relay for Life Lafourche Chairperson Gaynell Dufrene thanked the parish president and council for the proclamation. She extended an invitation to community to attend the Lafourche Parish Relay for Life event taking place on June 10, 2023 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. The event will feature a survivors walk, live auction, and luminary lighting. Learn more about the event here.