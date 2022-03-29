Lafourche Water District No. 1 Lockport Lobby Now Open

The Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 has released a public service announcement stating that the lobby of the new location, 1219 Crescent Ave. in Lockport, has resumed operations as of yesterday, March 28.

The hours of operation are from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. They advised a night deposit box is located outside the customer entrance. “We thank everyone for their patience as we continue to recover from damages sustained by Hurricane Ida,” the announcement said.

Customers can monitor the Lafourche Parish Water District’s website for further updates and additional information.