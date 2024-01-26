Lafourche Water District Reports Broken Water Main; No Water Pressure in Certain Areas

Customer Update #2

Released as of Friday, January 26, 2024, (6:30am)

For Immediate Release:

The Lafourche Parish Water District is continuing to work on a mainline water leak near the South Treatment Plant. We still do not have a timeframe for when the repairs will be complete and therefore cannot estimate when water pressures will be restored.

When water service is re-established, all customers between the Hwy 654 Bridge (Gheens Bridge) and the Lafourche-Jefferson parish line will be on a Boil Water Advisory and should avoid non-essential water use until further notice. Thank you for your cooperation and patience.

Customer Update

Released as of Friday, January 26, 2024, (Midnight)

The Lafourche Parish Water District lost all water pressure in its distribution system between the Hwy 654 Bridge (Gheens Bridge) and the Lafourche-Jefferson parish line. This is a result of a mainline leak near the South Water Treatment Plant. Customers in these areas will have no water pressure until the leak is repaired.

Crews are working diligently to complete the repairs, however a timeline for completion is currently unknown. Once repairs are made, it will take some time for the system to re-pressurize. Therefore, customers should still avoid non-essential water use when water service is restored. Your cooperation is vital to ensure adequate water quality and quantity are preserved for all communities within our water system. Thank you for your assistance and understanding.

Boil Water Advisory

Released as of Thursday, January 25, 2024, (5:30 pm)

Effective immediately, the Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is issuing a BOIL WATER ADVISORY for all of South Lafourche and portions of Central Lafourche.

This advisory includes all customers serviced by the District:

• in all communities on both sides of Bayou Lafourche between the Bwy 654 Bridge (Gheens Bridge) and the Lafourche-Jefferson parish line

Note: The community of Gheens is not currently included in this Boil Water Advisory.

This BOIL WATER ADVISORY was triggered by low pressures resulting from a leaking water main near our South Treatment Plant. As a result of this event, the water in the affected area is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, this Boil Water Advisory is effective immediately and will remain in effect until rescinded by the District.

The District is asking all customers serviced by the District to conserve water until further notice. Your cooperation is vital to ensure water quality and quantity are preserved for all communities within our water system.

Water Conservation Notice

Effective as of Thursday, January 25, 2024, (3:00pm)

The Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is issuing a WATER CONSERVATION NOTICE for customers in all communities between Raceland and Fourchon.

This water conservation notice is being issued because of a water main break near our South Water Treatment Plant. Customers in the affected area are asked to conserve water and refrain from non-essential water use until further notice. Your cooperation is vital to ensure adequate water quality and quantity are preserved for all communities within our water system. Thank you for your assistance.