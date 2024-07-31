Lafourche Water District rescinds Water Conservation Notice

Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1

Public Service Announcement # 073124

RESCIND -Water Conservation – Released as of Wednesday, July 31, 2024, (11:00 am)

For Immediate Release:

The Lafourche Parish Water District is RESCINDING its WATER CONSERVATION Advisory for all customers in Lafourche Parish serviced by the District. This advisory is being lifted because the threat of shutting down our bayou intake pumps for extended periods of time has diminished.

Sample results continue to indicate the oil spill has not affected the water quality at the treatment plant and the water continues to be treated.

Your cooperation has been greatly appreciated throughout this event.

Updates: Customers should stay tuned to News Media outlets and monitor the Lafourche Parish Water District’s Website at www.lpwdla.org for further updates and additional information.