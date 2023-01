The right lane of Main Street in downtown Houma is closed from the Morgan Street bridge to past the Lafayette Street intersection.

Be prepared for slower traffic and congestion.

This is part of the sidewalk rehabilitation project. Handicapped ramps are being installed for the sidewalks at each corner for the length of Main Street, on both sides. The project will be completed in stages. Closures will be intermittent from now to completion over a 90 day period.