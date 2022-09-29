Larose library to extend hours; Temporary bookmobile service coming soon

The Larose Branch Library, 305 E. Fifth Street, will offer additional evening hours and be open on Fridays and Saturdays to provide increased access to library services for residents in southern Lafourche.

With the South Lafourche Branch still temporarily closed, and the Golden Meadow Branch demolished, due to extensive storm damage, the Larose Branch is currently the only Lafourche Parish Public Library branch providing services to residents in southern Lafourche.

To better accommodate these residents, the Larose Branch will extend operating hours to include more evening hours and hours on Fridays and Saturdays. Currently, the library is closed on Fridays and Saturdays.

New operating hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The change in hours will take effect on Saturday, October 1 and will add 14 service hours weekly at the Larose Branch in keeping with its status as a temporary main branch.

“This change in operating hours allows more time for families in our south Lafourche communities, including Golden Meadow, to visit the Larose library after work and school or during the weekend,” said Library Director Laura Sanders. “This is just one of the ways we will be expanding access to library services to families whose library branches were impacted by Hurricane Ida.”

Lafourche library officials are also planning the first bookmobile service in decades to bring the library back to residents in southern Lafourche left without one due to Hurricane Ida. The upcoming bookmobile service is not meant to be a permanent solution, but a temporary measure to deliver library service to southern Lafourche residents while the South Lafourche and Golden Meadow library branches are in the rebuilding stages.

Bookmobile service will be offered weekly in both Cut Off and Golden Meadow.

Plans for the bookmobile service are still in the works as supplies are being purchased and arrangements made with community partners. More details will be released as they become available.