Larose man killed after his vehicle strikes Mack truck head-on

On March 30, 2023, shortly before 7:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 24 about one mile north of Louisiana Highway 3235. The crash claimed the life of 25-year-old Ediberto Lopez-Bados of Larose.

The preliminary investigation revealed Lopez-Bados was traveling north on LA Hwy 24 while driving a 2011 Nissan Altima. For reasons still under investigation, the Altima crossed the centerline and struck a southbound 2018 Mack truck head-on. After impact, both vehicles traveled off the roadway into a small drainage canal.

Although Lopez-Bados was properly restrained, he suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the Mack, who was also restrained, suffered minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Drivers should always make safe choices when behind the wheel of a vehicle. By avoiding distracted, fatigued, and impaired driving, a motorist can react quickly to any unexpected situations that may arise on the roadway by being alert and focused.

Troop C has investigated 7 fatal crashes resulting in 8 fatalities in 2023.