Larose Man Killed in LA 308 Crash

Shortly before 12:00 p.m. this afternoon, Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatality crash on LA 308 south of the Valentine Paper Mill. The crash took the life of 55-year-old Barry Guidry.

The preliminary investigation revealed Guidry was traveling south on LA 308 in a 2005 Dodge Ram pick-up. For reasons still under investigation, Guidry ran off of the roadway while in a right curve and struck a tree. Guidry suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Impairment is unknown as a factor and a standard toxicology report is pending. Guidry was properly restrained at the time of the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop C has investigated 5 fatal crashes resulting in 6 deaths in 2021.