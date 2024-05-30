Larose Vertical Lift Bridge to remain closed through the end of June

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD), the (New) Larose Vertical Lift Bridge crossing Bayou Lafourche on LA 657 (aka the Larose Link) closure to vehicular traffic will be extended as follows:

Continuously closed 24/7 from 7:00 am on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, to 5:00 pm on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

The closure is needed in order to allow LADOTD’s contractor to perform electrical and mechanical repairs to various components on the bridge as a result of damage incurred during Hurricane Ida.

Alternate routes to cross Bayou Lafourche during this bridge closure are as follows:

To the North: T-Bois Vertical Lift Bridge just north of the Intracoastal Canal in Larose

To the South: Le Pont D’Or Lift Bridge in Cut Off

To the South: Cote Blanche Pontoon Bridge in Cut Off

To the South: South Lafourche Lift Bridge in Cut Off

To the South: Galliano Pontoon Bridge in Galliano

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

A NOTE FROM THE GREATER LAFOURCHE PORT COMMISSION: This bridge closure will completely shut down the Larose Vertical Lift Bridge, a direct route to Hwy. 3235, to vehicular traffic for an additional period of approximately one month. Please be aware that with this closure, the entire community will experience traffic issues, especially at high-volume choke points like intersections and bridges. This in turn may affect deliveries to your facilities in Port Fourchon. Please plan deliveries to Fourchon accordingly and consider changing delivery times to avoid school and rush hour traffic peaks.