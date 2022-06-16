Last call for ACT testing this summer

It’s your last chance to sign up to take the ACT this summer. The deadline to register for the July ACT test is Friday, June 17. As many four year colleges and universities require an ACT score for admission, it’s a good idea to take the ACT as many times as you can. The test offers college course placement, and an opportunity to receive scholarships like TOPS.

“The July ACT national testing date is the last scheduled test for 2022 graduates to get a qualifying ACT score for TOPS. The July ACT score can be used to qualify for TOPS or to increase an award level; however, the student will lose one semester or two quarters of eligibility,” reads a statement from the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance.

Late registration is Friday, June 24 and the national ACT testing date is Friday, July 16, 2022. Registration for the ACT can be completed online here.