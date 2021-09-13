Entergy provides detailed update for Lafourche

Lafourche Parish estimated date of restoration is still September 29. As of 9:00 a.m. September 13, there are 27,436 (62%) customers that remain without power.

While the estimated date of restoration is September 29, Entergy expects to begin powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish in advance of the date. They are expecting to continue the focus while they expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish. The area suffered massive damage, and the electric network in southern portions of the parish will have to be completely rebuilt. These areas, including Golden Meadow and areas south of Golden Meadow, may experience outages that extend beyond September 29.

Entergy said they are currently evaluating alternate solutions to be able to safely provide power as quickly as possible. They cleared the majority of LA 1 to open a heavy haul route to allow for equipment to be transported through the area of Port Fourchon.

Critical customers that have been restored include Thibodaux Regional, Ochsner St. Anne Hospital, City of Thibodaux Water Plant, Lafourche Water District in Lockport, Nicholls State University, Rouses, Lafourche Government, Wal-Mart, Lafourche 911, Raceland Elementary, Raceland Middle School and downtown Thibodaux. Main lines off of Rienzi, Ridgefield, Tiger Dr, Hwy 308, Abby Road, and the South Acadia Substation have also been restored.

Crews are continuing to work in the Raceland, Mathews, Valentine, Lockport, Larose, and Cut Off communities. Entergy has energized four feeders in the area, two out of the Lockport Substation, and two out of the Raceland Substation. Over the next several days, they will continue to pick up blocks of customers in the Central Lafourche community. They also have crews working the Lockport, Golden Meadow/Galliano, and Cut Off areas as well as on Highway 308 to Lafourche Crossing and South to the water plant. Concurrently, they will be working to restore power north of Highway 90 on LA 1 and 308 moving towards the community of St. Charles and south of Highway 90 on LA 1 and 308 moving towards the community of Lockport.