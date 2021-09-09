Here’s the latest Terrebonne Parish update from ENTERGY as of 8 a.m. September 9:

Work Progress

Yesterday, Entergy was able to energize two feeders out of the Coteau Substation. This feeds down Coteau Rd. to the Dollar General and then north to Mitchell Dr.

Yesterday, they repaired 186 poles, 202 spans of down wire, & 252 other pieces of damaged equipment. As of this morning, they have repaired 357 of the 3,498 broken poles (10 perent) and 458 of the 3,758 down spans of wire (12 percent).

Today, they plan to energize the Houma Substation. They expect that to be late this evening. They also plan to energize portions of a feeder that serves W. Park from Leboeuf St. to as far south as possible. They are continuing to work in the areas detailed in yesterday’s 5 p.m. report.

Generators

They have 10 generator installs scheduled for today. The majority are for sewer lift stations.

Traffic Control

They will need to block traffic on Hwy 311 from Savanne Rd. to Bayou Country Pkwy. They will coordinate with law enforcement.