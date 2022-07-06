Laurel Valley Road closed and property damaged in accident

If Laurey Valley Road is a part of your evening commute, plan to find an alternative route. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deemed the road as a safety hazard following a hit and run vehicular accident on Tuesday.

An unknown driver slammed into a hoist at Laurel Valley Plantation’s sugar mill. “We are saddened that a piece of history may be lost forever due to a speeding, reckless driver,” reads a statement from Laurel Valley Plantation. Laurel Valley Plantation will provide updates on the accident to the public as it becomes available.