Law firms host Hurricane IDA Town Hall Meeting tonight

The one year anniversary of Hurricane IDA is approaching and communities across southeast Louisiana are still feeling the effects of the devastating storm. Brooks Law Office is partnering with Merlin Law Group to provide a platform for the community to discuss damages, and insurance claims with a local attorney.

The law firms will host a Hurricane Ida Town Hall Meeting tonight, from 6-8 p.m., at La Casa Del Sol-Houma, located at 169 Monarch Drive. Dinner will be included for those in attendance.

For more information, visit Brooks Law Office, APLC on Facebook.