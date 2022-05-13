LCAI to host Residential Contractors Seminar at Fletcher

The Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute (LCAI) announced its Residential Contractors Seminar will be held at Fletcher Technical Community College from June 13 – August 17. Geared towards licensed residential contractors, the seminar provides foundational technical knowledge that is essential to a residential contractor in order to take advantage of business opportunities within the residential construction industry.

Instructed by industry leaders, the ten week course will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The seminar will focus on the following residential construction topics:

Print Reading

Building Calculations

Site Work, Demolition, and Construction

Foundations, Formwork, and Retaining Walls

Interior Finishes and Exterior Finishes

Roofs and Roof Structures

Structural Loads

Concrete and Masonry

Wood Frame Construction

Related Trades

Types of Construction and Special Construction

Special Equipment

Safety Codes

The LCAI Residential Contractors Seminar is open to all who have the intent to start or currently have an established construction based in Louisiana business. The LCAI seminar is a partnership between the Louisiana Economic Development, Louisiana Community and Technical College System, and the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors.

Registration for the seminar opens Tuesday, April 6, and closes on Wednesday, June 1. The cost for the course is $350. Registration for the LCAI seminar can be completed online. For more information on the LCAI Residential Contractors seminar, visit Fletcher’s website.