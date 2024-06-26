LCTCS announces no tuition increase for 2024–2025, marking nine-year-long tuition freeze

For the ninth consecutive year, the Louisiana Community and Technical College System has announced that it will not increase tuition costs and mandatory fees for the upcoming 2024–2025 academic year. In a unanimous decision at yesterday’s LCTCS Board of Supervisors’ Executive Committee meeting, the recommendation to maintain the current 2023–2024 tuition — continuing the system’s commitment to tuition affordability, access to academic and workforce training, and workforce development — was approved.

As rising costs become unmanageable for many Americans, the tuition freeze seeks to ease the unprecedented financial strain many students and families face as they pursue workforce advancement and career opportunities through higher education. “Financial hardship should not be an immutable barrier to students who are eager to pursue a college credential,” said LCTCS Board of Supervisors Chair Willie Mount. “We are here to support those students’ journeys and empower them to reach their fullest potential.”

In addition to freezing tuition for Louisiana’s community and technical colleges, the Board encourages colleges to explore fundraising initiatives and promote opportunities for financial aid, like the M.J. Foster Promise Program, open for applications as of June 1, 2024. The M.J. Foster Promise award provides financial assistance to eligible students who are enrolled in two-year, public post-secondary institutions and accredited proprietary schools and who are pursuing an associate degree or shorter-term credential aligned with Louisiana’s workforce priorities. Such programs include training for high-value, in-demand careers such as construction, healthcare, information technology, manufacturing, and transportation.

“Providing students with high-quality programs that serve them and serve Louisiana well has always been our priority,” said Dr. Monty Sullivan, LCTCS President. “Keeping tuition affordable for nearly a decade sends a clear message that we’re doing our part to provide an affordable, top-quality college education with clear pathways that lead to advanced degrees and in-demand jobs. With our enrollment returning to pre-pandemic numbers, our colleges are lifting the citizens of Louisiana through affordable access and building an economy that will thrive.”