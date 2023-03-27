LCTCS Celebrates Community College Week

The Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) has partnered with Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOSFA) for the fourth straight year to celebrate Louisiana Community College Week statewide on the campuses of the 12 colleges within the system. From March 27-31, each college will host a variety of events showcasing program pathways, campus life, financial aid, scholarship opportunities and more.

“The purpose of Louisiana Community College Week is to inform prospective students of all ages about the programs and services offered across the state and the careers that those programs lead to,” said LCTCS Director of Communications and Outreach AcQueena Grant. “Our colleges continually create new opportunities for students. Community College Week presents the perfect opportunity for students to learn about these new offerings and discover ways to turn their goals into a reality.”

Colleges participating in Louisiana Community College Week include:

Baton Rouge Community College

Bossier Parish Community College

Central Louisiana Technical Community College

Delgado Community College

Fletcher Technical Community College

Louisiana Delta Community College

Northshore Technical Community College

Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College

Nunez Community College

River Parishes Community College

South Louisiana Community College

SOWELA Technical Community College

“LCTCS has a distinctly critical role in the higher education arena, particularly in workforce development,” said Susana Schowen, LCTCS Vice President of Education. “Our 12 Colleges across our state provide the key to open the door to a powerful future for all individuals. We offer high quality learning that translates into success with transfer to universities and/or entrance in the workforce. We encourage you to visit one of our 60 locations to learn more about the education and training opportunities available to you in your community.”

LCTCS is committed to providing each student access to quality educational programs and lifelong learning— improving the lives and livelihoods of more than 150,000 students collectively. LCTCS colleges offer in-demand, short-term programs that can lead to high paying careers in today’s economy.

Most recently, LCTCS announced a new initiative to bring Apple’s “Develop in Swift” content and certifications to its colleges statewide. These advanced coding resources provide students with cutting-edge skills that will enable them to compete in the state’s thriving app economy.