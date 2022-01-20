LDH: 14,706 new cases reported; 1,875 reinfections included in that number

Since yesterday, 14,706 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported to the state. This is out of 65,179 tests that have been reported to the state. Of new COVID cases, 1,875 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). In accordance with CDC methodology, total and new reinfections are now included in statewide total and new cases. Parish and regional level COVID case data are not impacted at this time.

Today LDH reports 2,367 COVID hospitalizations, 63 more than yesterday. 142 of those patients are on ventilators, 2 less than yesterday. 72% of those hospitalized are not up to date on their vaccines.

LDH reports 37 additional Covid deaths reported to the state since yesterday. Louisiana has reported 15,283 cumulative total deaths due to COVID-19.

This update includes new cases among all age groups, with the largest shares of new cases are among those ages 5-17 (22%), ages 18-29 (16%), and ages 30-39 (16%).

Of these new cases reported since 1/19, 94.9% are tied to community spread rather than congregate settings.

Terrebonne Parish reported an additional 507 new cases since yesterday. That brings the total to 26,205. The percent positivity rate was reported at 29.20% for the period from 1/6 – 1/12.

Lafourche Parish reported an additional 489 new cases since yesterday. That brings the total to 23,574. The percent positivity was reported at 30.20% for the period from 1/6 – 1/12.