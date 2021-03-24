LDH: 3,692 new presumed recovered statewide

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 442,221. That’s 524 more cases since yesterday. 378,238 cases are confirmed; 63,983 are probable.

The state is reporting 19 new deaths, bringing the total to 10,056 deaths. 9,238 are confirmed; 818 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 3/22/21 is 429,935, which is 3,692 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,331 cases. There are 7,113 confirmed and 2,218 probable. That’s no new cases since yesterday. They are reporting 198 deaths; 184 are confirmed and 14 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Mar.11-Mar. 17 is 0.90%, down 52.63% from the week prior, which was 1.90%. Incidence is 31.60.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,812 cases. There are 7,785 confirmed and 2,027 probable. That’s 11 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 215 deaths; 198 are confirmed and 17 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Mar. 11-Mar. 17 is 2.60%, down 27.78% from the week prior, which was 3.60%. Incidence is 54.04.

Statewide, there are 413 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 75 are on ventilators. That’s 9 more patients since yesterday, and 1 more on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 6,401,491, which is 17,423 more tests than yesterday. There are 5,887,337 molecular tests and 514,154 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 118,658 tests in Lafourche (101,851 molecular and 16,807 antigen) and 116,979 tests in Terrebonne (105,248 molecular and 11,731 antigen). That’s 369 more tests in Lafourche and 344 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.