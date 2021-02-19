LDH: 430 new cases reported in Friday’s totals

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 422,287. That’s 430 more cases since yesterday. 364,912 cases are confirmed; 57,375 are probable.

The state is reporting 34 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,440 deaths. 8,778 are confirmed; 662 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 2/15/21 is 396,834, which is 16,161 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 8,921 cases. There are 6,894 confirmed and 2,027 probable. That’s 6 new cases since yesterday. They are reporting 194 deaths; 182 are confirmed and 12 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 4-10 is 5.8%, down 28.4% from the week prior, which was 8.1%. Incidence is 208.94.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,281 cases. There are 7,448 confirmed and 1,833 probable. That’s 13 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 192 deaths; 176 are confirmed and 16 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 4-10 is 6.2%, down 12.68% from the week prior, which was 7.1%. Incidence is 223.38.

Statewide, there are 806 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 129 are on ventilators. That’s 17 less patients since yesterday, and 1 more on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 5,755,605, which is 13,135 more tests than yesterday. There are 5,332,755 molecular tests and 422,850 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 107,177 tests in Lafourche (93,739 molecular and 13,438 antigen) and 104,515 tests in Terrebonne (95,132 molecular and 9,383 antigen). That’s 323 more tests in Lafourche and 372 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.