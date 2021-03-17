LDH: 5,784 new presumed recovered statewide

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 439,002. That’s 447 more cases since yesterday. 376,152 cases are confirmed; 62,850 are probable.

The state is reporting 30 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,955 deaths. 9,184 are confirmed; 771 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 3/15/21 is 426,243, which is 5,784 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,305 cases. There are 7,100 confirmed and 2,205 probable. That’s 10 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 198 deaths; 184 are confirmed and 14 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Mar.4-Mar. 10 is 1.90%, down 38.71% from the week prior, which was 3.10%. Incidence is 65.23.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,751 cases. There are 7,739 confirmed and 2,012 probable. That’s 3 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 212 deaths; 195 are confirmed and 17 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Mar. 4-Mar. 10 is 3.60%, up 16.13% from the week prior, which was 3.10%. Incidence is 83.77.

Statewide, there are 446 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 66 are on ventilators. That’s 7 less patients since yesterday, and 4 more on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 6,289,160, which is 22,560 more tests than yesterday. There are 5,793,735 molecular tests and 495,425 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 116,548 tests in Lafourche (100,379 molecular and 16,169 antigen) and 114,795 tests in Terrebonne (103,470 molecular and 11,325 antigen). That’s 350 more tests in Lafourche and 358 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.