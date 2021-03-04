LDH: 750 new cases reported statewide

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 432,527. That’s 750 more cases since yesterday. 371,630 cases are confirmed; 60,897 are probable.

The state is reporting 18 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,686 deaths. 8,986 are confirmed; 700 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 3/1/21 is 415,954, which is 7,491 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,193 cases. There are 7,045 confirmed and 2,148 probable. That’s 12 new cases since yesterday. They are reporting 198 deaths; 184 are confirmed and 14 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 18-24 is 3.00%, down 31.82% from the week prior, which was 4.40%. Incidence is 124.34.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,583 cases. There are 7,634 confirmed and 1,949 probable. That’s 17 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 203 deaths; 187 are confirmed and 16 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 18-24 is 4.20%, down 36.36% from the week prior, which was 6.60%. Incidence is 146.82.

Statewide, there are 554 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 74 are on ventilators. That’s 34 less patient since yesterday, and 4 less on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 6,057,642, which is 28,376 more tests than yesterday. There are 5,594,088 molecular tests and 463,554 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 112,585 tests in Lafourche (97,626 molecular and 14,959 antigen) and 110,678 tests in Terrebonne (100,298 molecular and 10,380 antigen). That’s 577 more tests in Lafourche and 940 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.