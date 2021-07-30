LDH: 90 percent of Covid cases last week were in unvaccinated individuals

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 541,679. That’s 5,313 new cases reported since yesterday.

The state also reported 31 new deaths, bring the total to 10,999.

LDH shared those not fully vaccinated account for:

• 90% of cases from 7/15-7/21

• 85% of deaths from 7/15-7/21

• 89% of current Covid hospitalizations

Hospitalizations are still on the rise statewide, with 1,740 Covid patients in the hospital as of today, 120 more than yesterday. 167 of those patients are on ventilators, 5 more than yesterday.

In Region 3, there are 125 Covid patients in the hospital as of today, which is 7 less than yesterday. Region 3 has 14 Covid patients on ventilators, which is 1 less than yesterday.

Lafourche is reporting 12,232 total cases, 177 more than yesterday. They are reporting 209 total deaths, same as yesterday. (190 are confirmed, 19 are probable.)

Terrebonne is reporting 12,666 total cases, 162 more than yesterday. They are reporting 233 total deaths, same as yesterday. (209 are confirmed, 24 are probable.)

Confirmed deaths are deaths that occur in an individual that meets the confirmed case definition as described above OR death in an individual that meets the case definition for MIS-C (Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children).

Probable deaths are deaths that occur in an individual that meets the probable case definition as described above OR a death in an individual that meets vital records criteria with no COVID-19 laboratory testing available.

Percent positivity rates for our area, updated on Wednesdays, are:

In Lafourche Parish, percent positivity for the week of 7/15 – 7/21 is now at 17.6%, up 43.09% from the week prior, which was 12.3%.

In Terrebonne Parish, percent positivity for the week of 7/15 – 7/21 is now at 14.6%, up 17.74% from the week prior, which was 12.4%.

Percent positive is calculated as the number of positive tests divided by the number of positive and negative tests during the week of specimen collection (Thursday-Wednesday).

Vaccination information is updated on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Lafourche parish is reporting 32.6% of their population is fully vaccinated. Terrebonne parish is reporting 29.44% of their population is fully vaccinated.

Completed vaccine series counts all individuals who have received the recommended number of doses of a given COVID-19 vaccine and are not recommend to receive any more.