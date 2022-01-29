LDH Announces Local Vaccination Sites for January 29

Looking for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Houma? A clinics will be held on Saturday, January 29, at the following locations:
Appointments are preferred, but walk-ups are welcome. The following vaccine options will be available:
Pfizer (ages 5+)
Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
Booster doses
There is no out-of-pocket cost for vaccinations, and the event is open to the public. Incentives will be offered to those receiving a first dose Covid-19 vaccination. Find out more on their website at https://ldh.la.gov/directory/vaccination.