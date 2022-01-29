LDH Announces Local Vaccination Sites for January 29

Looking for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Houma? A clinics will be held on Saturday, January 29, at the following locations:

Mount Horeb Baptist Church- 412 Railroad Ave from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Plymouth Rock Baptist Church- 1235 Barrow Street from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ups are welcome. The following vaccine options will be available:

Pfizer (ages 5+)

Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Modern (ages 18+)

Booster doses

There is no out-of-pocket cost for vaccinations, and the event is open to the public. Incentives will be offered to those receiving a first dose Covid-19 vaccination. Find out more on their website at https://ldh.la.gov/directory/vaccination.