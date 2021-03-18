LDH: Hospitalizations continue steady decline

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 439,543. That’s 558 more cases since yesterday. 376,548 cases are confirmed; 62,995 are probable.

The state is reporting 19 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,974 deaths. 9,190 are confirmed; 784 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 3/15/21 is 426,243, which is 5,784 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,305 cases. There are 7,096 confirmed and 2,209 probable. That’s the same number of cases since yesterday. They are reporting 198 deaths; 184 are confirmed and 14 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Mar.4-Mar. 10 is 1.90%, down 38.71% from the week prior, which was 3.10%. Incidence is 65.23.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,756 cases. There are 7,745 confirmed and 2,011 probable. That’s 4 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 212 deaths; 195 are confirmed and 17 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Mar. 4-Mar. 10 is 3.60%, up 16.13% from the week prior, which was 3.10%. Incidence is 83.77.

Statewide, there are 414 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 67 are on ventilators. That’s 32 less patients since yesterday, and 1 more on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 6,311,156, which is 21.996 more tests than yesterday. There are 5,813,555 molecular tests and 497,601 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 117,065 tests in Lafourche (100,851 molecular and 16,214 antigen) and 115,548 tests in Terrebonne (103,470 molecular and 11,325 antigen). That’s 517 more tests in Lafourche and 753 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.