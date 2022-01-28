LDH: Hospitalizations Continue to Decline

Since yesterday, 7,312 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported to the state. This is out of 48,137 tests that have been reported to the state. Of new COVID cases, 829 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). In accordance with CDC methodology, total and new reinfections are now included in statewide total and new cases. Today LDH reports 2,088 COVID hospitalizations, 99 less than yesterday. 169 of those patients are on ventilators, 12 less than yesterday.

LDH reports 62 additional Covid deaths reported to the state since yesterday. Louisiana has reported 15,631 cumulative deaths due to COVID-19.

This update includes new cases among all age groups, with the largest shares of new cases are among those ages 5-17 (20%), ages 18-29 (16%) and ages 30-39 (16%).

Of new cases reported since 1/26, 94.5% are tied to community spread rather than congregate settings.

Starting 1/26/2022, LDH is including reinfections in parish and regional case counts.

Terrebonne Parish reported an additional 170 new cases since yesterday. That brings the total to 28,909. The percent positivity rate was reported at 31% for the period from 1/13 – 1/19.

Lafourche Parish reported an additional 127 new cases since yesterday. That brings the total to 26,302. The percent positivity was reported at 30.20% for the period from 1/13 – 1/19.