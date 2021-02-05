LDH: Hospitalizations continue to decline; 863 new cases reported today

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 409,861. That’s 863 more cases since yesterday. 355,522 are confirmed; 54,339 are probable.

The state is reporting 32 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,076 deaths. 8,482 are confirmed; 594 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 2/1/21 is 363,457, which is 19,136 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting, 8,554 cases. There are 6,672 confirmed and 1,882 probable. That’s 16 new cases since yesterday. They are reporting 185 deaths; 174 are confirmed and 11 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Jan. 21-Jan. 27 is 9.30%, down 8.82% from the week prior, which was 10.20%. Incidence is 468.84.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 8,894 cases. There are 7,189 confirmed and 1,705 probable. That’s 19 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 186 deaths; 172 are confirmed and 14 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Jan.21-Jan. 27 is 10.60%, up 0.95% from the week prior, which was 10.50%. Incidence is 453.97.

Statewide, there are 1,275 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 167 are on ventilators. That’s 20 less patients since yesterday, and 5 more on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 5,471,861, which is 20,263 more tests than yesterday. There are 5,085,290 molecular tests and 386,571 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 100,817 tests in Lafourche (88,973 molecular and 11,844 antigen) and 99,059 tests in Terrebonne (90,479 molecular and 8,580 antigen). That’s 295 more tests in Lafourche and 295 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.