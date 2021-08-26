LDH: Hospitalizations continue to decline

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 676,368. That’s 5,131 new cases reported since yesterday.

The state also reported 72 new deaths, bringing the total to 12,298.

LDH shared those not fully vaccinated account for:

• 90% of cases from 8/12 – 8/18

• 81% of deaths from 8/12 – 8/18

• 91% of current Covid hospitalizations

Hospitalizations went down, with 2,729 Covid patients in the hospital, 115 less than yesterday. 480 of those patients are on ventilators, 8 more than yesterday.

Lafourche is reporting 16,330 total cases, 193 more than yesterday. They are reporting 250 total deaths, 2 more than yesterday. (214 are confirmed, 36 are probable.)*

Terrebonne is reporting 17,654 total cases, 261 more than yesterday. They are reporting 267 total deaths, 3 more than yesterday. (237 are confirmed, 30 are probable.)*

In Region 3, there are 158 Covid patients in the hospital as of today, which is 20 less than yesterday. Region 3 has 31 Covid patients on ventilators, which is 1 less than yesterday.

Percent positivity** rates for our area, updated on Wednesdays, are:

In Lafourche Parish, percent positivity for the week of 8/12 – 8/18 is now at 17.20%, decreased 9.93% from the week prior, which was 18.00%.

In Terrebonne Parish, percent positivity for the week of 8/12 – 8/18 is now at 19.30%, increased 14.20% from the week prior, which was 16.90%.

Vaccination information is updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

Lafourche parish is reporting 37.86% of their population is fully vaccinated, up from 36.88% on Monday. Terrebonne parish is reporting 33.38% of their population is fully vaccinated, up from 32.68% on Monday.

Completed vaccine series counts all individuals who have received the recommended number of doses of a given COVID-19 vaccine and are not recommend to receive any more.

*Confirmed deaths are deaths that occur in an individual that meets the confirmed case definition as described above OR death in an individual that meets the case definition for MIS-C (Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children).

*Probable deaths are deaths that occur in an individual that meets the probable case definition as described above OR a death in an individual that meets vital records criteria with no COVID-19 laboratory testing available.

**Percent positive is calculated as the number of positive tests divided by the number of positive and negative tests during the week of specimen collection (Thursday-Wednesday).