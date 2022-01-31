LDH: Hospitalizations continue to decrease across the state

Since Friday, 10,082 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported to the state. This is out of 45,648 tests that have been reported to the state.
Of new COVID cases, 1,246 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). In accordance with CDC methodology, total and new reinfections are now included in statewide total and new cases.
LDH reports 43 additional Covid deaths reported to the state since yesterday. Louisiana has reported 15,674 cumulative deaths due to COVID-19.
This update includes new cases among all age groups, with the largest shares of new cases are among those ages 5-17 (16%), ages 18-29 (16%) and ages 30-39 (15%).
Of new cases reported since 1/28, 91.3% are tied to community spread rather than congregate settings.
Terrebonne Parish reported an additional 224 new cases since Friday. That brings the total to 29,133. The percent positivity rate was reported at 31% for the period from 1/13 – 1/19.
Lafourche Parish reported 57 fewer cases since Friday. That brings the total to 26,245. The percent positivity was reported at 30.20% for the period from 1/13 – 1/19.