LDH: Hospitalizations continue to decrease across the state

Since Friday, 10,082 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported to the state. This is out of 45,648 tests that have been reported to the state.

Of new COVID cases, 1,246 are reinfections (defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior). In accordance with CDC methodology, total and new reinfections are now included in statewide total and new cases.

Today LDH reports 1,942 COVID hospitalizations, 146 less than Friday. 165 of those patients are on ventilators, 4 less than Friday.